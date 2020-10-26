-
A new report finds insurers are becoming more selective about which medications they'll cover. Patients and doctors have to work harder to get treatments approved.
-
With drug costs on the rise — and insurers refusing to cover some prescriptions — even patients with insurance can find themselves facing high out-of-pocket costs or going without.
-
Patients would get expanded access to prescription drugs under a bill in the Legislature that allows pharmacies to operate medication-dispensing kiosks.
-
State lawmakers are turning to charity to help uninsured patients get their medications. A bill with bipartisan support would allow pharmacists, doctors...
-
Florida’s initial effort to gauge interest in the operation of a Canadian drug importation program has drawn more letters of concern from critics than…
-
Florida survives on tourism, but a decade ago thousands of visitors made frequent trips to the state not to visit its theme parks or beaches. Instead,...
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis could be on the verge of signing a bill aimed at allowing cheaper imported prescription drugs from Canada.DeSantis, who made the issue…
-
Journalist Katherine Eban says most of the generic medicine being sold in the U.S. is manufactured overseas — sometimes under questionable quality control standards. Her new book is Bottle of Lies.
-
The battle over whether to allow state programs and Floridians to have access to prescription drugs imported from Canada has already been waged in the…
-
The Trump Administration is supporting a request Florida lawmakers just passed to curb rising drug costs by allowing the state to important cheaper...