Florida businesses will get a break on their insurance bills starting in January.The state Office of Insurance Regulation announced late Friday that it…
The widow of a construction worker who was struck and killed by a truck should be able to receive workers’ compensation insurance benefits, despite the…
More than half of the disputed workers’ insurance compensation bills sent to a panel for review last year were either withdrawn or tossed out because…
Three health care-related bills, including one to expand workers’ compensation insurance benefits for injured first responders, were sent Monday to Gov.…
Florida lawmakers want first responders to get workers’ compensation for post-traumatic stress disorder. But the House bill would only give them a year...
After lobbying the Legislature to makes changes to the workers’ compensation insurance system for the past 18 months, business leaders are backing off…
The state Legislature should consider restricting how much insurance companies can spend on attorney fees when fighting workers’ compensation claims,…
Fees for attorneys who represent claimants in workers’ compensation insurance cases would be capped at $150 an hour under a bill the Florida House…
Fewer workers are filing workers' compensation claims, helping lower the costs Florida employers will pay for insurance next year.How big of a reduction…
State regulators may be close to deciding on a proposed 19.6 percent increase in workers’ compensation insurance rates.Insurance Commissioner David…