-
The widespread quarantine brought on by COVID-19 is affecting how we interact with nearly everyone. Even wildlife.
-
Floridians with exotic animals, both legal and illegal, are being offered pet "amnesty," to turn in animals for which they can no longer care.
-
By Jessica Meszaros A new study describes the future mass redistribution of plants and animals on Earth due to climate change. The research conducted by...
-
An increase in whale shark sightings off the coast of Sarasota is helping Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium scientists learn more about them.
-
A cleanup of one of the most urban - and polluted - streams running through Sarasota began Saturday. We visit one condominium, whose residents not only...
-
To lower the potential spread of disease, state wildlife officials want Florida residents to keep their bird feeders clean. They’re already getting...
-
Officials are trying to figure out why pelicans are dying in St. Petersburg.The dead birds have been turning up since last Wednesday and the Seaside…
-
Florida wildlife authorities approved new protected areas Wednesday for some of the state’s most iconic and imperiled bird species.That includes roseate…
-
People across 10 Florida counties have been issued citations and warnings for illegally selling animals online, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.…
-
After 112 manatees, 52 dolphins and 300 pelicans died in Florida’s Indian River Lagoon, researchers began looking for answers. One found a concoction of…