WellCare trial

-
Jurors in the health-fraud trial of four WellCare executives are getting an unusual 10-day reprieve from deliberations, the Tampa Bay Times reports. The…
-
A whistle-blower’s secretly recorded tapes were played for jurors Monday in the Medicaid fraud cases against former WellCare executives, the Tampa Bay…
-
The day that WellCare Health Plans dreaded for years arrived on Tuesday: The criminal trial of four company ex-executives began in earnest in Tampa's…
-
Opening arguments were scheduled today in what could turn out to be a three-month trial for four former WellCare executives accused of defrauding state…