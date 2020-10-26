-
Florida may again try to require mandatory drug testing for some welfare applicants despite legal battles that halted a previous program.A divided House…
-
People who receive cash assistance from the Florida government and fail to comply with work requirements could be left without money for a longer time.A…
-
Senate Appropriations Chairman Jack Latvala and his son, Rep. Chris Latvala, proposed measures Wednesday that would require drug tests for…
-
A Florida Republican lawmaker wants to create more incentives for people who get welfare to look for work. The legislation passed a House committee...
-
Gary Stein of Tampa, retired public health professional turned advocate for health reform, has written a column about the unfortunate stereotypes that…
-
After getting no traction with the federal appeals court in Atlanta, Gov. Rick Scott says he intends to take drug-testing for welfare applicants all the…