Clay County’s water utility is starting work on a test project to recycle rainwater running off the First Coast Expressway to nurture lawns in...
Florida Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio are urging the Army Corps of Engineers to modernize Putnam County’s water supply system after the county...
While it may seem simple, drinking water flushes bacteria out of the urethra, helping to prevent infection in women prone to them. And it also may help reduce the use of antibiotics.
Florida Keys residents have yet another concern as they rebuild after Hurricane Irma: Dirty water.The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County on…
The Atlantic Storm season starts June 1st and while a lot of attention is given to the winds packed by hurricanes, that's not the only peril. Florida...
Every county in Southwest Florida has logged at least one violation according to a new report on the nation’s tap water. Some had as many as six.
Following an adverse legal decision, Florida's two U.S. senators have joined forces to urge the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to not finalize water-control…
With an adverse legal decision in the ongoing "water war" with Georgia, Florida congressional members on Wednesday began taking steps to reassert…
Environmentalists are taking legal action against a ranch’s request for more water near Silver Springs State Park, some 90 miles northwest of Orlando.They…
During the height of summer tourist season, miles of beaches have been closed. Flooding from heavy rains caused more than 500,000 gallons of waste to overflow from manholes and cascade into the surf.