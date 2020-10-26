-
Alan Levine, a favorite health policy wonk among Republicans, is offering some advice to the Florida Legislature: exercise a waiver, and get around much…
Hospitals, consumer groups and Democrats celebrated Thursday as they recovered from shock over Gov. Rick Scott's change of heart on Medicaid expansion.Tea…
Federal health officials have given Florida permission to enroll elderly, sick Medicaid patients into private managed-care plans, Gov. Rick Scott’s office…
The region that includes Orlando and Melbourne will be the first in the state to enroll its frail elderly patients who are on Medicaid into managed-care…