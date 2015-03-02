© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Get Waiver, Avoid ACA: Former Health Czar

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published March 2, 2015 at 8:46 AM EST
Alan Levine, a favorite health policy wonk among Republicans, is offering some advice to the Florida Legislature: exercise a waiver, and get around much of the Affordable Care Act, Florida Politics reports. 

As Levine explains it, the 1332 innovation waiver option is a “conservative solution” under the federal health law. Levine’s interpretation says the waiver would permit Florida to get around the individual and employer mandates, and use federal dollars to fund state-based health programs, Florida Politics reports.

