Get Waiver, Avoid ACA: Former Health Czar

Alan Levine, a favorite health policy wonk among Republicans, is offering some advice to the Florida Legislature: exercise a waiver, and get around much of the Affordable Care Act, Florida Politics reports.

As Levine explains it, the 1332 innovation waiver option is a “conservative solution” under the federal health law. Levine’s interpretation says the waiver would permit Florida to get around the individual and employer mandates, and use federal dollars to fund state-based health programs, Florida Politics reports.