-
Many are aware of the risks associated with not wearing a mask, but in the absence of older company, to them, the risk becomes irrelevant.
-
The findings are based on a review of electronic health records of 2,000 patients at UF Health who tested positive for COVID-19 between March and August,
-
Florida’s flagship university is warning its professors to stop requiring students who may be visibly sick to leave class and be tested for the new...
-
The line of students stretched for more than 100 yards and wound down a flight of stairs as University of South Florida students tried to beat three...
-
Florida’s new surgeon general has negotiated an unusual two-year arrangement that allows him to remain employed at the University of Florida --- and keep…
-
Mayo Clinic has announced it will build a $233 million oncology facility on its Jacksonville campus that will include proton beam therapy.
-
When physician Scott Rivkees takes over as secretary of the state Department of Health, he will continue to be employed by the University of…
-
In a victory for the University of Florida, the state Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a dispute about whether guns should be allowed in…
-
A Second Amendment group is asking the state Supreme Court to take up a legal dispute about whether guns should be allowed in residence halls and other…
-
After several years of study, researchers at the University of Florida have discovered a "drug cocktail" for patients with Type 1 diabetes that appears to…