U.S. Rep. David Jolly

-
Most people are trying to avoid Florida mosquitoes, blamed for dozens of cases of the Zika virus.But Republican Congressman David Jolly decided to make a…
-
A Florida congressman says the Veterans Administration cut off the benefits of more 4,200 people nationwide after they were wrongly declared dead.Rep.…
-
The White House and Democrats are pressuring congressional Republicans to act on President Barack Obama's demands for money to combat Zika, but even the…
-
The federal government has acknowledged that it wrongly declared more than 100 veterans dead and suspended their benefit payments, and says it is changing…