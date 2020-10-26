U.S. Preventive Services Task Force

-
Depression is common in women during pregnancy and postpartum, posing risks to both mother and child. More effort is needed to get women screened and treated, a federal advisory panel says.
In response to a big jump in diabetes in the U.S., a federal panel advises tens of millions of overweight Americans to get their blood tested, and to get intensive counseling if sugar's too high.
It’s the latest battle over screening: Should healthy women skip annual pelvic exams?A controversial recommendation last year by the American College of…
Teenagers and adults as old as 65 should get screened for HIV, new guidelines say. People at higher risk of infection, including men who have sex with men and people who use IV drugs, should get retested at least once a year.