-
More than one in four Floridians is considered obese, according to the latest “State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America" report....
-
Florida has the 37th highest obesity rate among adults, up from its last ranking of 40th, according to a report from Trust for America's Health and the…
-
Shrinking public health budgets in Florida and other states are making it harder to protect and control potential infectious outbreaks, according to a new…
-
According to the latest "F as in Fat" report from the Trust for America's Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Florida still has a serious