A state appeals court Tuesday sided with the Florida Department of Health in a long-running dispute about proposed rules for determining whether trauma…
Part of a new Florida law touted as a way to end years of disputes over trauma centers is being challenged by a Miami-based hospital.Nicklaus Children’s…
Orange Park Medical Center is celebrating a new state law cementing its status as a trauma center. The law settles a long-fought battle over how many...
More than a decade of discord over how to apportion Florida’s trauma centers may have come to a close Tuesday, with the Senate’s passage of what amounts...
In a move sparking opposition from some Republicans, Florida senators are considering a proposal to use money collected from gun owners seeking…
Senate Minority Leader Oscar Braynon wants to create a $10 million program that would reimburse trauma centers for care provided to victims of mass…
Legal wrangling over new trauma centers and which hospitals should be allowed to operate them could come to an end under a proposal moving through the…
A House health-care panel on Monday approved a bill that would clear a path for increasing the number of trauma centers in the state’s biggest cities and…
A House Republican wants to revamp a law that helps determine where trauma centers can open, including eliminating a cap of 44 trauma centers…
An appeals court Tuesday rejected a Leon County circuit judge's decision to issue a temporary injunction against a potential trauma center at a St.…