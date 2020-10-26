transvaginal ultrasound

-
A federal appeals court this week turned down a request to reconsider a case in which former Valencia College students contend their constitutional rights…
-
Valencia College employees want a full federal appeals court to hear a case that focuses on whether students' constitutional rights were violated in a…
-
A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of three former Valencia College students who alleged their constitutional rights were violated in a training…
-
A Florida judge has dismissed a civil case against Valencia College’s ultrasound technician program. Three students alleged they were “browbeaten” to…
-
New documents obtained by 90.7 News show a new side to Valencia’s transvaginal lawsuit case.Three students are alleging that Valencia violated their…
-
A lawsuit against Valencia College’s medical sonography program has been expanded. A third unnamed student joined the suit in an amended complaint filed…