Judge Dismisses Valencia College Vaginal Ultrasound Case

A Florida judge has dismissed a civil case against Valencia College’s ultrasound technician program. Three students alleged they were “browbeaten” to volunteer for transvaginal ultrasounds.

The judge ruled the suit has no viable chance of winning, and can’t be refiled. Valencia College banned students from practicing transvaginal ultrasounds on each other after the lawsuit was filed.

“We appreciate the court’s thoughtful review and well-reasoned decision,” wrote Valencia College spokeswoman Carol Traynor in a statement.

The plaintiff’s attorney didn’t respond to an immediate request for comment.

Valencia College asked a judge to drop the suit last month. Check here for a detailed look at the records in the case.

Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.