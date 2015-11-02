© 2020 Health News Florida
Judge Dismisses Valencia College Vaginal Ultrasound Case

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published November 2, 2015 at 8:12 AM EST
valencia.jpg
WMFE
A judge dropped the lawsuit against Valencia's ultrasound technicians program.

A Florida judge has dismissed a civil case against Valencia College’s ultrasound technician program. Three students alleged they were “browbeaten” to volunteer for transvaginal ultrasounds.

The judge ruled the suit has no viable chance of winning, and can’t be refiled. Valencia College banned students from practicing transvaginal ultrasounds on each other after the lawsuit was filed.

“We appreciate the court’s thoughtful review and well-reasoned decision,” wrote Valencia College spokeswoman Carol Traynor in a statement.

The plaintiff’s attorney didn’t respond to an immediate request for comment.

Valencia College asked a judge to drop the suit last month. Check here for a detailed look at the records in the case.

Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
