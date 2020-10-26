transgender health care

-
Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that LGBTQ+ people could not be discriminated against when it comes to employment. But three days before that, the...
-
A federal judge has ordered Wisconsin to pay for the gender reassignment surgery for two transgender Medicaid recipients.Cody Flack, 30, and Sara Ann…
-
Military service. Bathroom use. Job bias. And now, health care.The Trump administration is coming under fire for rewriting a federal rule that bars…
-
Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida is expanding its services for transgender people. It will now offer hormone replacement therapy for...
-
A transgender inmate is suing the Florida Department of Corrections. The woman argues she is being denied medically necessary treatment.
-
A new website will make it easier for Miami's transgender community to access healthcare providers who are experienced in working with trans individuals...