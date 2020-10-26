-
Less than a month after one of their drivers was killed by a passenger, the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is installing safety barriers...
Touching a cell phone while driving could soon be against Florida law. That's if a bill a Tampa lawmaker plans to introduce passes muster in the...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office has won a statewide award for having one of the best traffic safety programs in Florida.
Speed limits on Florida highways could be raised to 75 miles per hour under a bill the Senate passed.The Senate voted 27-11 on Thursday to pass the bill,…