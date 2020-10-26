tobacco lawsuit

-
The Florida Supreme Court is being asked to take up a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. that involves the death of a man who…
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a ruling that would have blocked an adult from collecting millions of dollars in damages in a lawsuit…
About three months after an appeals court upheld the dismissal of 73 lawsuits against tobacco companies, plaintiffs’ attorneys are asking the Florida…
Pointing to improper comments during closing arguments, a state appeals court Wednesday overturned a multimillion-dollar verdict against tobacco companies…
Rejecting arguments that a jury improperly reached a "compromise" verdict, a federal appeals court Wednesday cleared Philip Morris USA from potential…
A $100 million settlement has been reached between three major tobacco companies and hundreds of people who sued them for smoking-related deaths and…
A jury in Polk County has awarded $35 million in damages to a former Florida smoker who underwent two lung transplants.The jury's decision Wednesday on…
A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of 750 lawsuits filed against tobacco companies by a law firm representing Florida smokers and their…