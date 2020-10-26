-
About 1.8 million households that got financial help for health insurance under President Barack Obama's law now have issues with their tax returns that…
-
Last month's ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on the Affordable Care Act means more than 1.4 million Floridians will keep their tax subsidies for health…
-
In a new setback for the health care law and the people it's supposed to help, the government said Friday it made a tax-reporting error that's fouling up…
-
As the Miami Herald and Kaiser Health News report, uninsured Floridians have different views on the Affordable Care Act but share a common concern: cost…