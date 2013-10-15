Uninsured Wonder: Can I Afford It?

As the Miami Herald and Kaiser Health News report, uninsured Floridians have different views on the Affordable Care Act but share a common concern: cost of coverage. One 28-year-old real estate agent, who says he doesn’t see the need for health insurance, says he’ll need to check in with his accountant to see if paying a penalty for not buying insurance makes financial sense. One self-employed man said he may just wait a few months, when he’ll be old enough for Medicare. A family worries about the cost of insurance, even with tax subsidies that will bring the cost down.