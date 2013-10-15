© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Uninsured Wonder: Can I Afford It?

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published October 15, 2013 at 11:30 AM EDT

As the Miami Herald and Kaiser Health News report, uninsured Floridians have different views on the Affordable Care Act but share a common concern: cost of coverage. One 28-year-old real estate agent, who says he doesn’t see the need for health insurance, says he’ll need to check in with his accountant to see if paying a penalty for not buying insurance makes financial sense. One self-employed man said he may just wait a few months, when he’ll be old enough for Medicare. A  family worries about the cost of insurance, even with tax subsidies that will bring the cost down.

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
