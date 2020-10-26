substance abuse treatment centers

-
Ten years ago, before the financial crisis hit the state, there were 579 publicly funded beds for substance abuse treatment in Palm Beach County. Today...
-
A residential treatment center filed a Fair Housing Act lawsuit against the city of Fort Myers. The health facility said the city is "discriminating"...
-
Hernando County commissioners accepted a mediated settlement on Tuesday that awards $1.97 million to Narconon, the operator of a Scientology-affiliated…
-
A Church of Scientology-affiliated rehabilitation center in Spring Hill has come under scrutiny for possibly treating patients at an unlicensed site,…