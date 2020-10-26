-
This year is six weeks shorter than last year. Not on the calendar, or course, but there are six fewer weeks this year for people getting their health...
Two top Republicans announced a bill Tuesday restoring federal subsidies to insurers while including tough conditions sought by the White House. Senate…
Opposition from conservatives and waffling support from President Trump remain serious hurdles for the first-ever bipartisan legislation affecting the Affordable Care Act.
A draft of the bipartisan legislation obtained by NPR would restore subsidies to insurance companies to assist low-income consumers and require them to go to consumers as rebates.
Republican and Democratic senators joined in announcing a plan Tuesday aimed at stabilizing America's health insurance markets in the wake of President…
Several state attorneys general say they'll sue to protect the subsidies that help defray costs for low-income consumers. Many physician groups say they oppose the administration's action.
President Trump says the administration will no longer pay key Affordable Care Act subsidies. The result could be some consumers pay more for insurance coverage and the cost to the government rises.
Florida’s largest provider of health insurance under the Affordable Care Act responded today to the federal government’s decision to stop funding…
It's a weird twist: If the government refuses to reimburse insurance companies for cost-sharing subsidies, it could make health insurance a lot cheaper for people buying on the exchanges in 2018.
The White House appears to be backing down on multiple demands that were threatening a partial government shutdown, including withholding subsidies to help low-income people under Obamacare.