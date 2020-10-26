standardized tests

-
State Board of Education members are pushing for Florida officials to use the transition to a new standardized test as an opportunity to boost how well…
Florida authorities on Wednesday closed a six-month investigation into a cyberattack that created delays and widespread problems for students trying to…
As Florida education officials struggle to improve the state’s “accountability” system, which says all children should be tested, the parents and…
The State Board of Education this week heard a mother explain how standardized testing policies hurt her dying son and his teacher, the Orlando Sentinel…
Florida’s policies on standardized testing are forcing the family of a dying Central Florida boy to spend some of his final days wading through paperwork,…