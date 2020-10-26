-
Under orders from an administrative law judge, the Department of Health on Friday held a hearing on a controversial new method of determining eligibility…
A Florida Senate panel on Wednesday demanded answers from a state Department of Health official about how many special-needs children have recently lost…
An administrative law judge is considering a challenge to the Florida Department of Health involving the eligibility of children for a state program that…
Florida pediatricians say they are worried about what will happen to young special-needs patients as the state privatizes the Children's Medical Services…