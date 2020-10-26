sovereign-immunity laws

-
In a civil lawsuit stemming from a man killing four of his stepchildren in 2010, plaintiffs are asking the Florida Supreme Court to take up a dispute…
An appeals court Wednesday agreed with the Florida Department of Health that a state program should not shield a doctor from potential liability in a…
With Friday’s deadline, about 30 claims bills were filed in the Florida Senate. A few of them seeking to further compensate different victims are...
An appeals court Wednesday upheld the constitutionality of a 2012 move by state lawmakers to limit fees paid to attorneys who represented a child severely…