smoking deaths

A Senate committee on Monday approved a bill that would increase the minimum smoking age in the state from 18 to 21. The proposal (SB 1618), filed by Sen.…
The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in June in a case that focuses on the amount of damages an adult child should be able to receive in the…
An appeals court Wednesday ordered cigarette makers Philip Morris USA and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company to pay a full $1.5 million in damages in the death…
A South Florida appeals court Wednesday said an $18.5 million damages award against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company was excessive in a lawsuit filed by the…
A jury in Polk County has awarded $35 million in damages to a former Florida smoker who underwent two lung transplants.The jury's decision Wednesday on…