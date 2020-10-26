-
The number of sinkholes in Florida has surged since Hurricane Irma. Some 400 sinkholes have been reported statewide since Hurricane Irma hit in...
Emergency management officials will collect water samples to test for E.coli on Monday in the immediate neighborhood where a sinkhole swallowed two homes…
The Mosaic Co. has announced a new, limited water well testing program in an effort to reassure Polk and Hillsborough county residents about the safety of…
Five major business groups have challenged a plan by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to impose new requirements for notifying the…
Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham says the Department of Environmental Protection’s early response to the Mosaic sinkhole was inadequate. The...
Proposed notification guidelines for pollution are raising hackles among the state’s major industries. The rule changes come after millions of gallons...
The FBI wants to discover who sent an envelope containing an unknown white powder to the company on whose property a massive sinkhole opened, causing…
A massive sinkhole under a phosphate plant in Central Florida is dumping millions of gallons of contaminated water into the ground. West in Tampa, that...
A fertilizer company spokeswoman says one well on its property has seen contamination spread from a huge sinkhole that sent contaminated water and…
Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Monday ordered new public notification rules after a sewage spill in Pinellas County and a sinkhole south of Lakeland that sent…