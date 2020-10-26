-
A political committee raised $7.75 million during a week-long period as it tries to defeat a proposed constitutional amendment that could make it harder…
Disney and The Seminole Tribe of Florida keep pouring money into a campaign to limit future casino gambling.Newly-filed campaign reports show that Disney…
A political committee formed last month has raised $1.25 million to help fight a proposed constitutional amendment that could make it harder to expand…
Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. and the Seminole Tribe of Florida continue upping the ante as they try to pass a constitutional amendment that could make…
The Seminole Tribe of Florida plans to eliminate plastic straws at its six casinos in the state.Seminole Gaming announced in a news release this week that…
The state of Florida is asking a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by the Seminole Tribe.The tribe last month sued the state in an effort to keep…
A report by the state Department of Children and Families on the death of a 3-year-old Hollywood boy is prompting talk among policymakers about the next…