self-defense law

-
Siding with a Broward County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a man, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled that law-enforcement…
-
Attorneys for a fired Florida police officer accused of unlawfully killing a stranded black motorist are appealing a judge's decision in hopes of getting…
-
Former Palm Beach Gardens Officer Nouman Raja tried to use Florida's "stand your ground" law to have manslaughter and attempted murder charges against...
-
Amid requests for the Florida Supreme Court to wade into the issue, a South Florida appeals court Wednesday ruled against a defendant in one in a series…