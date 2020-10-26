-
With Floridians poised to vote this fall on broad legalization of medical marijuana, Gov. Rick Scott on Friday signed a bill that will allow terminally…
The Florida Senate will again take up a medical marijuana bill today. It expands the scope of Florida's Right to Try Act, which allows terminally-ill…
Twenty three states, plus the District of Columbia and Guam, have some form of law allowing patients to use medical marijuana. Florida is among those…
A measure that would allow terminally ill patients to use full-strength marijuana has just one more committee stop before going to the Senate floor for a…
State health officials are nearing a decision on who will get to grow medical marijuana in the Florida. Meanwhile two lawmakers are hoping to expand...
While the “Right to Try Act,” which aims to give dying patients the right to try unapproved experimental drugs, is law in Florida as of today, its…
Gov. Rick Scott signed 55 bills into law Wednesday, including a new law dubbed the "Right to Try Act." It will let terminally ill patients starting July 1…
The Florida House this week sent a bill (HB 269) to Gov. Rick Scott that would allow terminally ill patients to have access to experimental drugs.The…