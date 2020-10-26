reproductive rights

-
Some sexual assault victims in Central Florida will now be able to get low-cost treatment closer to home.That’s because of an agreement between the local…
-
States across the country are passing new abortion laws. But how are those laws implemented and what will they do? Host Michel Martin speaks with Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Connie Schultz, and Serrin Foster of Feminists for Life, about the current state of the abortion debate.
-
In a surprise move, a federal appeals court ruled that some "morning after" contraceptives must be made available without prescriptions now, even though the federal government is in the midst of appealing a lower court ruling that would make the pills widely available.