rape kit testing

State officials say they have almost completed tests on thousands of sexual assault kits dating back five years in an effort to eliminate the backlog...
Gov. Rick Scott on Wednesday signed nine bills, including a high-profile measure requiring local law-enforcement agencies to submit "rape kits" to be…
The Florida House on Wednesday could give final approval to bills that would require faster testing of DNA evidence in sexual-assault cases and create a…
A measure to help Florida get rid of its backlog of thousands of untested rape kits passed its first Senate panel Monday.
The powerful chairman of a Senate committee that oversees the criminal-justice budget said Wednesday that Florida's backlog of thousands of untested rape…
Florida has a backlog of more than 13,000 rape kits that have not been tested or submitted for processing, and managing them could cost the state tens of…
Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto, R-Fort Myers, filed a proposal Monday that could help speed up lab testing of evidence in suspected sexual-assault…
Florida is expecting a budget surplus this year. Legislative leaders have suggested that money should be earmarked for education or handed back to...