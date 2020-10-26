-
Media organizations asked a judge Monday to order public release of much of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz's statement to investigators…
-
An appeals court Thursday backed the state Agency for Health Care Administration in a long-running dispute with a law firm about public records…
-
Two telecommunications companies contend in a new lawsuit that the administration of Gov. Rick Scott is flouting the state’s public records law.The…
-
An appeals court Wednesday upheld a ruling that a North Florida hospital authority violated the state's public-records law by placing unreasonable…