-
Acknowledging that it isn't a "magic button," a Florida Board of Pharmacy committee on Monday gave preliminary approval to an attempt at curbing the…
-
A House budget bill would allow tax dollars to be used next year to administer the state's prescription-drug database, after years of debate about the…
-
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi wants an L.A. clothing boutique to stop in-store and online sales of a T-shirt that looks like a sports jersey, but…
-
Christopher George told a jury that he made close to $40 million running pill mills in South Florida with his twin brother, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel…
-
Deaths from prescription pill abuse have declined sharply in counties around Tampa Bay, and law enforcement officials point to fewer “pill mills” in…
-
While the fight against prescription drug abuse is nothing new to Florida, there's now a statewide initiative aimed at preventing babies from being born…
-
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg says he’s never heard of someone running a scheme like this one. Police say Suzanne Kraus used the name of…