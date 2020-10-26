prescription pain pills

-
Florida’s VA hospitals fared better than other facilities in a report claiming the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs system mishandles narcotic…
-
A children’s clinic in Sarasota is tackling the long term care and supervision of local babies born addicted to prescription pills with a follow-up clinic
-
In the past decade, fatal painkiller overdoses among women have increased 400 percent, the Tampa Bay Times reports. The CDC says more men still die from…
-
To fight Florida’s “pill mills,” U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan is pushing for a change in federal law that would make it harder to get refills on hydrocodone,…