prescription drug monitoring program

-
A new study by University of Florida researchers questions the accuracy of the criteria used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to identify…
-
Beginning Monday, pharmacies and physicians who dispense controlled substances will have just one day to report information to the statewide…
-
Susan Langston wiped away tears as she spoke of a 40-year-old woman who had struggled with cancer for a decade before a Fort Myers pharmacy refused to…
-
A House budget bill would allow tax dollars to be used next year to administer the state's prescription-drug database, after years of debate about the…
-
A database that tracks oxycodone and other controlled substances in Florida is being credited with a 25 percent drop in overdose deaths.In 2011, the state…
-
The 2014 Florida Legislature passed a number of bills relating to health care, most of them modest in scope. But at least one that passed will probably…
-
A Florida appeals judge has dismissed a case challenging the release of the prescription drug histories of more than 3,300 patients. His ruling says the…
-
Opting for stronger privacy controls despite law enforcement concerns, the Senate Health Policy Committee has approved changes to Florida’s prescription…
-
While most of the attention in Tallahassee this week has been elsewhere -- on education standards or the rollout of the health law -- legislative…