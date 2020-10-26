-
Pornography is being declared a health risk by the Florida Legislature.The state's House of Representatives approved the resolution by a voice vote…
The state could declare pornography a public health risk that needs education, research and policy changes to protect Floridians, according to a…
Updated Monday 12/18/17 at 11 a.m. State Rep. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, is co-sponsoring a bill recognizing pornography as the cause of a public...
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has filed a workplace safety complaint with the Florida Department of Health, accusing a South Florida-based company of not…