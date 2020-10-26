"PIP" fees

-
With less than two weeks left in the legislative session, a proposal to repeal the state’s no-fault auto insurance system has re-emerged in the Florida…
The Florida Supreme Court this week rejected a request from medical providers that it plunge again into a dispute about payments by Allstate Insurance…
Rejecting arguments by a chiropractor, a South Florida appeals court Wednesday upheld part of a 2012 overhaul of the state's person-injury protection auto…
Florida's no-fault auto insurance system could be nearing the end of its road.Legislation has again been filed to eliminate personal-injury protection…
In a defeat for medical providers, a divided Florida Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Allstate Insurance Company in a dispute about fees paid to care…
Allstate Insurance is objecting to an attempt by the Florida Medical Association to file a brief in a state Supreme Court case about fees paid to health…