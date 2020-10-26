Physicians United Plan

-
The former owners of the now-defunct Physician United Plan have dropped a lawsuit that accused the accountants who worked for the Medicare Advantage plan…
-
The majority owners of a now-defunct Medicare Advantage plan say they were duped by the plan’s accountants, the ones they claim are responsible for the…
-
Sunday is the final day seniors covered by a now-defunct Medicare Advantage plan can select a different policy.The state’s Department of Financial…
-
Unpaid claims. Coverage Denied. Liquidation.These are not words you want associated with your health insurance company.But that's what happened to 38,000…
-
Profits for Florida’s HMOs dropped sharply in 2013, with a nearly 31 percent reduction in combined profits, according to the South Florida Business…