The former owners of the now-defunct Physician United Plan have dropped a lawsuit that accused the accountants who worked for the Medicare Advantage plan…
Health care providers under contract with the beleaguered Physicians United Plan are being warned to continue treating patients, as they undergo a special…
A troubled Medicare Advantage HMO now under state receivership has struggled for years to have enough capital available on hand to pay its bills.A…
About 31,000 Florida seniors will need to change their Medicare Advantage plans.A Tallahassee judge on Monday approved the Department of Financial…
Florida’s Department of Financial Services on Friday asked a judge to allow a takeover of the troubled Physicians United Medicare Advantage HMO.The DFS…