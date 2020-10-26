-
A judge says a man accused of throwing his daughter from a Tampa Bay bridge is still not competent to stand trial.It's the third time since January 2015…
Florida is on pace to have nearly as many child deaths this year as it did before the overhaul of its child welfare system last year. In about a quarter...
A Florida House panel Tuesday heard details of a report on the death of 5-year-old Phoebe Jonchuck, whose father is accused of dropping her off a bridge…
Senate President Andy Gardiner wants the state to focus more on mental-health issues after the child-welfare system was stunned by the death of a…
A man accused of throwing his daughter off a bridge has been found incompetent to stand trial in her death.John Jonchuck appeared in court Tuesday. The…
After John Jonchuck was accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter Phoebe off a Pinellas County bridge last month, The Florida Department of Children…
In less than a week, officials will publish a state report asking whether the tragic death of a little girl last month could have been prevented as...
A father accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter off of a bridge to her death last week was ordered Monday to undergo a mental health evaluation and…