opiod abuse

Clay County has a higher rate of opioid overdoses than the state average, according to county health department officials. Young people in the county...
More than 100 new laws will hit the books Wednesday from the 2020 legislative session, with issues ranging from expanding school vouchers to increasing…
Relaxed regulations in response to the pandemic means more access to addiction treatment medications. But recovery programs are accepting fewer people, and the danger of overdose remains high.
The highly regulated medication for opioid addiction has to be taken every day, otherwise patients risk a painful withdrawal. Normally, doses have to be picked up from a treatment center.
Addiction experts say telemedicine has actually improved the way they’re able to help some patients.
The disruption in the illegal opioid trade had varying impacts around the country. As stay-at-home orders lift, that creates different risks of overdose that public health is trying to manage.
Police say an Indian River County doctor accused of stealing a patient's cellphone is now facing drug trafficking charges.The Palm Beach Post reports that…
Doctors have commonly managed the persistent pain of people over 65 with prescription opioids. But that has left some still in pain, and with a physical and emotional dependence that can ruin life.
Voting patterns show that areas where Donald Trump did well were also places where opiate overdoses and deaths occurred. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Shannon Monnat who led the study.
Addiction treatment is big business in Palm Beach County. According to research conducted by the Palm Beach Post, it brings in more than $1 billion a...