-
How do you inspect a nursing home or a hospital in the middle of a pandemic, or discipline a physician or a nurse?As COVID-19 has spread, the…
-
Just under three months ago, Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration took nursing home inspections off its website, according to the Miami…
-
Federal agencies are teaming up to improve oversight of nursing homes, a practice that now misses a third of the cases of substandard care, according to…
-
Florida's nursing-home inspectors have been ordered to curtail all work except complaints about life-and-death dangers because of the federal government's…