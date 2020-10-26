-
An orchid grower and investors spent nearly $800,000 to purchase property in Pinellas County they believed would give them a leg up in obtaining a highly…
An administrative law judge paved the way for another nursery to get a medical-marijuana license, striking a blow against the Florida Department of Health…
After 10 days of testimony that included an explanation of the "artistic buzz" caused by certain types of pot, an acrimonious legal battle between the…
More than two years after lawmakers legalized a limited type of medical marijuana, an administrative law judge heard arguments Wednesday in a dispute...
Three Florida nurseries filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking for an injunction to delay the state's medical marijuana process in three of five state regions....