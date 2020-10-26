-
Stricter regulations in the state’s compounding pharmacy industry take effect Wednesday -- two years after a national outbreak of fungal meningitis killed…
After a long delay, the Florida Department of Health wants to fix a gap in the law that made it powerless over out-of-state compounding pharmacies. When…
The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to advance a bill designed to tighten government oversight of pharmacies that custom-mix prescription drugs, in the wake of…
Remember the New England Compounding Center, which sent out contaminated pain injections that killed 64 people, including some in Florida? More than a…
A Tennessee compounding pharmacy accused of shipping steroids into Florida that caused 13 patients to suffer injection-site infections has agreed not to…
The national epidemic of fungal meningitis caused by tainted steroid injections from New England Compounding Center (NECC) isn't over. While the first…
The second part of our project on the gaps in Florida's compounding pharmacy laws is now scheduled for next week. It had been scheduled to run today, but…
When the nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak exploded into headlines two months ago, Florida health officials responded quickly, tracking the…