-
Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Thursday ordered an average 7.5 percent reduction in workers’ compensation insurance rates effective Jan.…
-
Florida businesses will get a break on their insurance bills starting in January.The state Office of Insurance Regulation announced late Friday that it…
-
Florida regulators are approving a 9.5 percent drop in insurance rates charged to the state's business owners to cover their employees.The Office of…
-
Rejecting arguments that Florida's Sunshine Law was violated, an appeals court Tuesday upheld a 14.5 percent increase in workers' compensation insurance…
-
Workers' compensation insurance rates will jump 14.5 percent starting Dec. 1, after a filing Tuesday that carried out a decision by state…
-
State regulators issued an order Tuesday that calls for overall workers-compensation insurance rates to drop by 5.1 percent next year.The Office of…
-
State regulators will consider a proposal to reduce workers-compensation insurance premiums by an average of 2.2 percent in 2016, according to documents…
-
Florida regulators are approving a drop in workers' compensation insurance rates.Insurance Commissioner Kevin McCarty this past week announced that he was…