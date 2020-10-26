-
In the shadow of the Sunshine State’s tourism industry, people are suffering through modern day slavery. Churches, law enforcement, hospitals and other…
Targeting what one senator described as a "sick but profitable criminal enterprise,'' lawmakers have started moving to ramp up Florida's response to…
According to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center, Florida is third in the number of calls to the national human trafficking hotline. The FMC...
Human trafficking is the topic of a special Florida Matters show scheduled to air Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. and again Sunday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 a.m. on…
Attorney General Pam Bondi hopes to build on past anti-trafficking efforts with her new Statewide Council on Human Trafficking. She led the panel’s...