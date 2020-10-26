-
Hernando County commissioners accepted a mediated settlement on Tuesday that awards $1.97 million to Narconon, the operator of a Scientology-affiliated…
A Church of Scientology-affiliated rehabilitation center in Spring Hill has come under scrutiny for possibly treating patients at an unlicensed site,…
A drug rehabilitation center with ties to the Church of Scientology is planning a 60-bed halfway house in Clearwater, the Tampa Bay Times reports.The…
One of the largest treatment programs in the world, Narconon, claims to have incredibly high success rates. But it also uses techniques that mental health…