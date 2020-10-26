-
Florida voters next year could be asked to once again dive into a never-ending tug-of-war over medical malpractice lawsuits.Voters more than decade ago…
Last week, a jury awarded a Pennsylvania man $620,000 for pain and suffering in a medical malpractice lawsuit he filed against a surgeon who mistakenly…
More than three years after a legislative battle about the issue, the Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments next week about a…
The Florida Supreme Court could decide whether a physician is able to pursue a "bad faith" claim against an insurer in a medical-malpractice case that led…
A Florida court has ruled that caps on certain damages in medical malpractice lawsuits do not apply in personal injury cases.The Legislature in 2003…
A South Florida medical practice has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization after it was unable to make a payment in a malpractice lawsuit settlement,…