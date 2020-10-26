-
A state appeals court Friday backed a Brevard County hospital and other defendants in a battle about whether state medical-malpractice laws should govern…
-
Pointing to a notice requirement in medical-malpractice cases, a South Florida appeals court Wednesday ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit stemming from…
-
A South Florida appeals court Wednesday upheld the constitutionality of a cap on damages in medical-malpractice cases tied to an arbitration system. A…
-
In a decision focused on expert witnesses, a state appeals court Friday rejected a medical-malpractice lawsuit stemming from allegations that a woman…
-
A circuit judge in Sarasota ruled Monday that the verdict in a legal malpractice case against the Morgan & Morgan law firm should stand.
-
An appeals court Wednesday agreed with the Florida Department of Health that a state program should not shield a doctor from potential liability in a…
-
In a legal battle focused on an expert witness, a sharply divided Florida Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a medical-malpractice case to move forward in…
-
A state appeals court Wednesday cleared the way for a lawsuit stemming from injuries suffered by a psychiatric patient who was beaten by another patient…
-
Siding with the University of Miami, an appeals court Wednesday upheld the constitutionality of a 2011 state law designed to shield some medical schools…
-
In a case stemming from an injury to a child who was deaf and had been diagnosed with psychiatric conditions, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday tried…